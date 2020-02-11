The Southeast Alabama Regional Planning & Development Commission has begun its recruitment for the 2020-2021 Head Start Program Year.
Applications are being accepted for children ages 3-5. Children with differing abilities (suspected or diagnosed), homeless families, and those in Foster Care are encouraged to apply. Limited shots are available.
Documents are needed for enrollment. Needed are proof of birth date (birth certificate, insurance policy, Baptism record, school record, Medicaid card, etc.), proof of income (tax form, W2, pay stubs, child support, unemployment benefits, etc.), and immunization record (up-to-date shots record).
Applications are accepted throughout the year. Transportation is not provided by the agency. However, resources are provided to families in regards to private and public transportation availability and options in their area and local communities.
For more information in Eufaula, call 334-687-2796.
The program is free.
