The Friends of Lake Eufaula (FOLE) will hold the spring 2020 Lake Shoreline Cleanup on Saturday, March 7, from 7:30 a.m. until noon (Central Time).
For this year’s event, the location to meet for disbursement has changed due to new heightened security restrictions at the US Coast Guard Station. Participants will meet at Old Creektown Park which is located at the end of Lake Drive.
T-shirts, cleaning materials and a post-clean up lunch for volunteers will be provided by FOLE volunteers in conjunction with the Alabama Power Company.
Volunteers to help with registration and serving food during lunch and are still needed, as well as volunteers that can bring a boat for use during the cleanup.
In order to make sure there are sufficient cleaning materials, life preservers, boats, T-shirts and food for lunch for everyone, volunteers are asked to contact Brad Moore at (334)750-7824 by Feb. 20. Groups of volunteers please have someone call with the number of volunteers in a group, along with the leader’s name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.