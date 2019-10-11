Brooklyn Herring

Little Miss Eufaula Brooklyn Herring, daughter of Christopher and Mallory Herring, of Eufaula will represent Barbour County in the Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant Saturday afternoon in Dothan at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center. Brooklyn is a second grader at The Lakeside School and is very excited about being on the “big” stage Saturday evening. Good luck to Barbour County’s #4! Grandparents are Joe and Jackie Herring and Tony and Sheila King.

 Studio Envogue

