Little Miss Eufaula Brooklyn Herring, daughter of Christopher and Mallory Herring of Eufaula, will represent Barbour County in the Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant Saturday at the Dothan Civic Center at 6 p.m. Brooklyn is a second grader at The Lakeside School and is very excited about being on the "big" stage Saturday evening. Her grandparents are Joe and Jackie Herring and Tony and Sheila King.
