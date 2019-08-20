Teacher of the Week

Courtney Hinton, with 2019 EHS graduate Desmond Hicks following commencement ceremonies last spring.

 Photo from ECS

Name: Courtney Hinton

Current Job: ​Eufaula High School counselor

Degrees: ​ Graduate of Eufaula High School; BS in Elementary Education from Troy State University; MS in Elementary Education from Troy State University; MS in School Counseling from Troy State University.

What is the most challenging part of your job: “Time! Students have so many individual needs, and I want to make sure that I’m able to give them the attention they need and deserve.”

What do you like most about your job: ​“There are so many things! I love where I work, who I work with, and the relationships I’ve formed with students.”

Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “What I would like to see is my boys grow up into happy, healthy, successful men. There are a few places I’d like to visit though, like Australia, Alaska and California.”

Favorite Music: “I love so many types, but if I had to choose, I would say 80’s and 90’s.”

Favorite Books: ​“Before becoming a school counselor I was an elementary teacher and have lots of favorites in that area. Hatchet, by Gary Paulsen, would probably top my list.

Favorite Pastime: “Baseball.”

Pet Peeve: “Biting forks while eating.”

Values most important to you: “Honesty, compassion.”

Family: Husband, Andy; two children, Bryce (14) and Reed (10).

