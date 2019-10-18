Hobo Pantry’s Hobo’s for Hope Cancer Drive will be Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the business located at 3004 South Eufaula Ave. (intersection of highways 431 and 30).
There will be J.R.’s inflatibles for kids to enjoy.
In a three-week period, the Hobo Pantry has raised $10,777 to bring hope to cancer patients.
In partnering with Southeast Health Foundation, Hobo Pantry will donate 100 percent of either a $5 or $1 donation at any Hobo Pantry to the services and resources needed by Wiregrass cancer patients. Donation “pin-up” sheets will be displayed at the store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.