Hope for Cancer Drive Saturday

Hobo Pantry’s Hobo’s for Hope Cancer Drive will be Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the business located at 3004 South Eufaula Ave. (intersection of highways 431 and 30).

There will be J.R.’s inflatibles for kids to enjoy.

In a three-week period, the Hobo Pantry has raised $10,777 to bring hope to cancer patients.

In partnering with Southeast Health Foundation, Hobo Pantry will donate 100 percent of either a $5 or $1 donation at any Hobo Pantry to the services and resources needed by Wiregrass cancer patients. Donation “pin-up” sheets will be displayed at the store.

