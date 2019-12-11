With Christmas season in full swing, the rush to finish Christmas shopping for just the right presents for those on your list is setting in for some. With that rush, some holiday shoppers and homeowners might not be as vigilant about safety as they should and that lack of attention may make it easier for thieves to take advantage of those who are distracted.
“Vigilance and common sense should be priorities during the holiday shopping and celebration season,” Eufaula police Chief Steve Watkins said as he offered some holiday safety tips to help keep shoppers and homeowners safe during this holiday season.
“Try not to shop alone and park in well-lit areas or in the daytime,” Watkins said. “Do not be distracted by cellphones and be aware of your surroundings, put the cellphone away and look around you.”
Other safety tips offered by Watson and others law enforcement officials include:
Don’t overload yourself — drop off packages at your vehicle often to avoid having your hands full and an abundance of merchandise in your possession. Put packages in the trunk out of view or if you can’t put them in a trunk, use a blanket, coats or towels to cover the packages so they are not visible to anyone walking by your vehicle.
Lock your vehicle whether shopping or at home. Never leave your vehicle unoccupied with the motor running, or with children inside.
Be sure to locate your car keys before heading out to your vehicle. When entering your vehicle, remember E.L.F.S. — Enter the car, Lock the doors, Fasten your seatbelt, and Scram.
Write down credit card information including account numbers and a phone numbers for the companies and leave the information at home in case your cards are stolen or compromised.
Avoid keeping all of your cash together; consider keeping your cash in a front pocket. If you carry a purse, keep it close to your body. For wallets, consider putting them in a front pocket to help deter thieves.
Wait until you are asked before taking out your credit card, debit card, or checkbook. Keep all your receipts together to help you verify credit card or bank statements as they arrive.
Report any suspicious activity to the police or security guards, including any unattended packages or bags. If either is not available, tell a store employee so they can contact someone.
Home holiday tips include:
Avoid putting gifts or your tree in front of a window if possible, or close the blinds.
Do not advertise gifts you have received on social media; this means resisting the urge to show off that expensive piece of jewelry or high end electronic gift. Do not put details of your holiday traveling on social media either; this is advertising that you are not going to be at home and your home will be empty.
Avoid posting photographs of the interior of your house on social media.
Break down gift boxes for sensitive items (TVs, laptops, guns, jewelry, etc.) before placing them on the curb to be picked up as trash.
Keep the exterior of your house well-lit. This may not be the most ecofriendly advice, but the more it looks like someone is home, the less likely that someone will try to break into your home. Remember to lock all the doors and windows even when you are at home.
Also, report any suspicious activity you see around your home or neighborhood to the police. Even if it turns out to be nothing, it is better to have it checked out by a police officer or a sheriff’s deputy.
