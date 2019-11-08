Greg Holmes had planned to step away from his post as Eufaula Fire Chief earlier this year in April. Then March 3 happened.
A tornado destroyed the Northside Fire Station next to Weedon Field, and somewhat miraculously, young firemen Corey Crozier and Lt. Ethan Parrish survived the direct hit to the building.
Holmes was at home monitoring the weather and heard hollering on the radio. He headed for the door and to the station.
“When I got there I was so scared of people being hurt,” Holmes said. “When they walked out everyone began hugging each other. I called my wife and told her and said I was going to have to put retirement off a little longer. She said she knew that when I left the house.”
Ryan Feggins was also home on that Sunday afternoon when he heard the news of the tornado.
“My heart dropped,” Feggins said. “It was 10 minutes later that we were able to make contact with them.”
Holmes put his retirement on hold, but will officially step down after 29 years with the department on Nov. 30. Feggins, who has been a firefighter since 2000 and has been the fire chief in Abbeville since 2002, was chosen in a 5-0 vote Monday by the Eufaula City Council to be the new fire chief for Eufaula.
A 1988 graduate of Eufaula High School, Holmes decided a couple of years later to give firefighting a shot since he had had a couple of friends with the department.
“I had the mindset of most 20-year-olds,” Holmes said. “But, I began moving up the ranks. Once I got here, I got into it. It was an adrenaline to work here around people with the camaraderie and brotherhood we shared. It was also my hometown. I wasn’t gonna leave.”
During his tenure as fire chief, Holmes managed to dropped the city’s ISO rating from a 4 to a 3, the lowest ever for Eufaula, last July. That lowers insurance for residents.
Also, in 2017, Eufaula High School started a firefighter certification program. Feggins was instrumental in helping Holmes get that off and running. Last year, Eufaula hired two firefighters from that program.
Aside from the tornado, Holmes said the Family Connection fire and later the Martin Theatre fire on Broad Street were among the biggest events he recalled.
“When I started here over 29 years ago, we had two stations and a total of 18 Firefighters,” Holmes said. “Today, we have four fire stations and when we are at full staff, we have 44 Firefighters and five part time paramedics for the rescue squad.”
Eufaula is also home to a Regional Training Center for the Alabama Fire College.
Holmes was appointed Eufaula Fire Chief on May 8, 2012, replacing then-retiring Lance Register.
“I enjoy the people I’ve worked with,” Holmes said. “I enjoy the excitement of the game, not knowing what to expect when you get on scene.
“You know faces of people. You can’t forget them, whether you cut them out of a car or pulled them out of a fire. You can’t put a price tag on that.”
For various reasons, Holmes said he is leaving at “a high point.”
Feggins is an Abbeville native who has plenty of ties to Eufaula. His father worked at Sparks College for more than 20 years. His brother, Vincent is currently the program director for Sparks’ EMS class.
Currently the fire chief at Abbeville, Feggins will have to relinquish that role as ethics laws do not allow two chief position held simultaneously.
Upon hearing his selection as fire chief, Feggins said he was “astonished.”
“I was overloaded with excitement,” Feggins said. “My main thing is to continue operating as we have. There is a good base here. As future changes happen, we’ll change. Chief Holmes did a really good job getting the department where it is today.”
The new Northside Fire Station is expecting to be in use by December.
Feggins said it was during his very first year as Abbeville’s chief that he too had to work through a tornado that caused havoc there, hitting the town on his birthday, Nov. 5, 2002.
“I worked with 180 different agencies,” Feggins said. “That was an eye-opener.
“Eufaula has trained and prepared me.”
