MONTGOMERY — The Home Builders Licensure Board maintains an official list of 2020 licensed residential homebuilders for the state and urges victims to check the list before doing business with a homebuilder or remodeler. The Board’s website (www.hblb.alabama.gov) contains a wealth of information to help protect Alabama’s consumers from dishonest and/or unqualified contractors. For more information click on the link provided: https://youtu.be/aXqBTeR1Ryo.
The state homebuilders and remodelers license is required when the cost of the job is more than $10,000. However, consumers are encouraged to seek out licensees of the Board even if the scope of the work is less than $10,000. Executive Director, J.R. “Chip” Carden, cautions homeowners, who experience damage from the Tuesday, March 31st severe weather and tornado outbreak in Eufaula, AL and emphasizes the importance of the consumer knowing about the potential problems of contracting for homebuilding and remodeling with unlicensed contractors. We have had agency personnel there to survey the damage and speaking to homeowners who have damaged homes. “Do your homework,” Carden advises. “Call any references the builder gives you and check with the Board to confirm if a builder is licensed and in good standing. Don’t be in a rush. A bad decision now can make a difficult situation even worse.”
The Board outlined steps consumers should take when working with a builder:
» Ask if they are licensed. Ask to see the card! The HBLB license is credit card-sized license — a sample is listed on HBLB’s website. You may check on a builder’s license status by calling 1-800-304-0853, or by visiting www.hblb.alabama.gov.
» Ask for and check references, especially if the builder makes unsolicited contact with you or is from out-of-town.
» Make sure quotes and contracts are in writing. Under state law, licensed homebuilders must use a written contract. Make sure it includes the contractor’s full name, address, telephone number, a description of the work to be performed, starting and estimated completion dates, and the total cost of the job.
» NEVER make a full payment or substantial down payment up front. Do not make a final payment until you are satisfied and all subcontractors have been paid. If they tell you that more money is needed in advance, be wary.
» Ask for proof of insurance, including workers compensation and general liability.
For information contact the Home Builders Licensure Board, 445 Herron Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104, (334) 242-2230 or 1-800-304-0853 or www.hblb.alabama.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.