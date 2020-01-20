The Eufaula Homemakers Community Leaders have experienced an exciting and productive year in that we have continued to keep the objectives and goals of the organization alive and active.
In addition to the fundraisers we sponsor each year to support local charities in our community, we launched out into a new direction this year. We offered a sewing class to youth ages 8-16. Much to our amazement, 10 youth registered for the class. The project was to make a quilt or throw using 10-inch patterns of different colors of their own chosen size.
In order to complete this project, the students had to choose their choice of fabrics, measure, cut, press, and rip seams when they showed something incorrect. It was the first time for a few of the students to use a pressing iron to press something. Their first goal was to become familiar with the sewing machine and learn how to use it. Nine of the registered students came for the five-week class and ended with a finished piece of work.
Members of the EHCL were present for all of the classes. We almost had one-on-one participation. In addition to the students’ presence, there were a few parents who were also present for all classes and were helpful in lending a hand.
Thanks to Jill Wachs and the Extension Office for providing sewing machines and a place for us to work. Without their intervention we could not have accomplished this project. We ended the 2019 goal by visiting the River Oaks Assisted Living facility and sharing in its Christmas party.
My tenure as president of the EHCL ended on Dec. 31, 2019. Our new president is Faye Reeves.
