Headed to Peanut Festival pageant
COREY KIRKLAND

Little Miss Eufaula, Anna Leigh Bloom, and Miss Eufaula, Karley Wortz, were honored by friends and family at a good luck party hosted by their director and sister queens at the home of John and Sara Thompson. Guests showered the girls with gifts and well wishes as they prepare to compete for titles at the Miss National Peanut Festival pageant later this month.

Tags

Load comments