student photo

Billy Nix

 The Lakeside School

Name: Billy Nix

School: The Lakeside School

Age: 17

Favorite Teacher: Mrs. Goff

Favorite Class: Math

Favorite Sport/Activity: Basketball

Favorite Food: Steak

Favorite Music: Country

What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Hang out with friends.”

Who is your role model and why? “Dad, because he has done a lot to help me be a better person.”

Future Career: “Lineman.”

Greatest Accomplishment: “Making it to the state finals in basketball.”

Family: Jessica Nix, Billy Nix, and Emily Nix, my sister.

