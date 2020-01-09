Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTH TO SOUTHEAST WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS AND BLOW DOWN TREE LIMBS. WITH SATURATED SOILS, WEAKENED TREES COULD ALSO BE KNOCKED DOWN. A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&