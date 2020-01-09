Name: Billy Nix
School: The Lakeside School
Age: 17
Favorite Teacher: Mrs. Goff
Favorite Class: Math
Favorite Sport/Activity: Basketball
Favorite Food: Steak
Favorite Music: Country
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Hang out with friends.”
Who is your role model and why? “Dad, because he has done a lot to help me be a better person.”
Future Career: “Lineman.”
Greatest Accomplishment: “Making it to the state finals in basketball.”
Family: Jessica Nix, Billy Nix, and Emily Nix, my sister.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.