With Thanksgiving on Thursday, we asked third grade students at The Lakeside School and second graders at Eufaula Elementary to have students explain, in writing, how they believe you should cook a turkey. Below are their answers (written as they were received):
Lakeside, Mrs. Suzann’s Class:1. First buy or kill a turkey.
2. take out the insides
3. cook the turkey
4. then eat it
5. after you finish give it to the dogs
Ella
First you buy one. Next you put it in the oven. Leave it in there for like hundred million hours. You take it out. Thene you eat it all up gabble gabble!
Mason
First you get turkie meat then you heat is and put a little bite of flaver then you have turkie to eat.
Harper
1. ceck the turkey.
2. het the oven
3. Chop the head off
4. put in the oven
5. wat
6. Eat
Porter
You go to the store and by a turkey. If you watn to season it you do it. Then you put in uven for about 15 mints then it is ready to eat!
John Collin
Frist you kill it. Next you stufed it. Thin you take the bones away. Last you cook it.
Katelyn
1. Kill a turkey.
2. Friy it in the oven.
3. then put evything you what on there.
4. then set evry thing up and you are don.
Edyn
First you get a gun and shoot one. So then you cook it. Then Seson it. Then eat it.
Hayden
First, you put it in the oven. You cook it for at least 20 minets. Take it out. Enjoy!
Daryn
First you go buy a turkey. Then you put other foods inside the turkey Then you put it on the grill or oven.
Bailyn
First, you go to the store and start seasoning it. Next, you put it in the crock pot. Then you let it cook. Then, you cut it. Last you eat it.
Marlie
Step 1: kill turkey and bring it home. Step 2. take feathers and bones out of the turkey. Step 3: take out fate. Step 4: stuff bred crumbs and seasoning in turkey. Step 5: cook and eat the turkey.
Logan
First my dad hunt’s for a turkey. Next he cleans it. Theird he put’s seazoning on it. Forth he puts it on the grill. Fith He takes it out. Last he Takes the juice out.
Mya
Eufaula Elementary, Mrs. Hamm’s ClassFirst find your ingredients on a book. Second buy the ingredients. Last to cook the turkey. This is how to make a turkey.
Ada
First you pot it in the frig. Ten ??????. You out it in a crocpot.
Shellby
I would fride a turkey ti it tuns brun. Thin I wud bace the turkey. Thin I wud bace the turkey. Thin I wud do it agin. If it is dun, thin I would frie it for 10 minets.
Brantley
First I need a cook book to find ingredients. Then I need a pan and a pot. Last I need a broilin a oven.
Mylasia
First you put it in a pot. You out it in the oven. Last you eat it.
Caitlyn
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.