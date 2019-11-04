Getting young children acquainted and comfortable with digital devices and their interfaces is essential in today’s tech-driven world.
Kids want to have the same cool technology as adults, but the tech built for adults isn’t always appropriate and many parents aren’t willing to hand over their expensive devices. So, what’s the best way to introduce kids to age-appropriate technology? Parents should look for the following things when selecting devices for kids:
Kid-safe features: Any technology that connects to Wi-Fi should boast safety features that allow parents to approve who children are communicating with and what sites they are visiting online. Some technology even comes with built-in kid-safe web browsers that give users access only to pre-approved sites. This can take the guesswork out of the equation, but if you’re looking for more control, consider tools that also let you add and remove approved sites.
An educational component: Kids are absorbing new information all the time, which means that the best kids’ tech will have an educational component to match their curiosity.
Durability: Let’s face it, when it comes to kids and their toys, durability is fundamental, especially when it comes to technology. Look for bumpers and a shatter-safe screen so that kids can take their device on-the-go worry-free.
Digital devices can serve as a window to a world of knowledge and fun. Be sure to introduce your children to technology in a way that’s secure, educational and age-appropriate.
