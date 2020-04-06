identity photo

The Eufaula Police Department is seeking information on the identity and whereabouts of the individual pictured here. He is wanted for questioning in a recent incident where he made several unlawful entries in motor vehicles in downtown Eufaula, sold the items, then purchased gift cards at Walmart. If anyone recognizes him or know where he is, please call the Eufaula Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 334-687-1200, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

 Courtesy EPD
