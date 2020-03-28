July 14, 2020
Statewide Primary Runoff Election
Absentee Voting
The Barbour County Absentee Election Manager’s Office, Circuit Clerk Paige Smith, is accepting applications for absentee ballots for the July 14 Primary Runoff election. Due to the COVIC-19 pandemic and resulting states of emergency declared nation-wide and state-wide, the Alabama Secretary of State postponed the run-off election, originally scheduled for March 31 until July 14.
In addition, the Secretary of State promulgated an emergency administrative rule allowing any qualified voter who determines it is impossible or unreasonable to vote at his or her voting place for the runoff election of 2020 due to the declared states of emergency related to COVID-19 to check the box on the absentee ballot application which reads as follows: “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls.”
Absentee applications may be obtained online at www.alabamavotes.com or by contacting the office of Barbour County Circuit Clerk, Paige Smith, at 334-775-8366 (Clayton) or 334-687-1080 (Eufaula). With both courthouses currently closed to the public, absentee voters may not vote in-office until the courthouses re-open, but voters may mail applications, and absentee ballots will then be mailed to qualified voters by the next business day.
Recent law requires that all applications be submitted with a current, valid photo ID. Voters who voted in the Primary Election may only make application for the same political party which they voted in the Primary. All applications must include a reason for voting absentee and the address where the voter is currently registered to vote. By law, only one application per envelope is acceptable, even if multiple voters live at the same address. Applications must be signed by the voter and witnessed only if the voter signs by “mark.”
All absentee ballot applications must be received by the close of business on Thursday, July 9. If delivered by hand, absentee ballots must be received by the Absentee Election Manager by the close of business on Monday, July 13. If returning by mail, the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is Monday, July 13.
For questions related to absentee voting, please contact Paige Smith by phone at 334-775-8366 or 334-687-1080.
