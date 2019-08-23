Information of the whereabouts of a missing Eufaula woman is being solicited by the Eufaula Police Department.
Dawn Maria O'Brien, 40, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 17 according to a missing person’s report filed with the EPD. The last known contact with O’Brien was on July 29.
O’Brien is 40 years old, stands 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 155 to 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
A picture of O’Brien with an injury to her face was posted by family on Facebook, along with a picture how she normally looks, in an attempt to locate her after the missing person’s report was filed. The post that accompanied the photos detailed that O’Brien had not had any contact her family in more than two weeks. It went on to say that the photo of the injured O’Brien was taken two days before the last contact anyone had with her and was the way her sister had last seen her.
If you have seen O'Brien or have any information as to her whereabouts, please contact the Eufaula Police Department CID Division at (334) 687-1200, or call the anonymous tip line at (334) 687-7100.
