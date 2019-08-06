Dr. Stephanie Flowers-Alexander has been named the interim principal at Barbour County Primary Schools, according to a release from Superintendent Dr. Matthew Alexander.
Flowers-Alexander’s credentials include receiving the following: Instructional Leadership Class A Certification from the University of West Alabama; a Doctorate of Education from Walden University; a Master’s of Science in Education from Troy University; and a Bachelors of Science in Health Services from Troy State University.
She is a member of NEA/AEA and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
“By motivating my students to strive for excellence, I am enabling them to become successful citizens,” Flowers-Alexander said. “Horace Mann wanted to ensure educational institutions inspire universal admiration for knowledge to all students. As a teacher for almost 15 years, my teaching philosophy was to educate the whole child and as an administrator this philosophy remains intact.
“Serving as an instructional leader at BCPS, I plan to lead as a constructive leader. I plan to impart a growth mindset to our students by platforming ‘greatness is not given; it is earned.’ I enjoy teaching our kids to think through trivial situations, listening to their story, and reminding them to be confident and proud of themselves. During my tenure at Barbour County Intermediate School, I help to govern our students to show appreciation to our faculty and staff for their hard work. I am a true believer of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s quote: ‘Intelligence plus character, that is the goal of a true education.’”
