A joint investigation between the Eufaula Police Department and Barbour County Sheriff’s Office continues into the recent barrage of gunfire that riddled a Barbour County home, also hitting three vehicles and striking one person inside the residence in the Rocky Mount community.
The shooting, reported at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, is believed to be a retaliatory shooting for a shooting one day earlier at Chattahoochee Courts in Eufaula.
Barbour County Sheriff Tyrone Smith said he was anticipating as many as four arrests from the Rocky Mount shooting.
Two people have reportedly been questioned on the Rocky Mount Church Road shooting north of Lakepoint Resort State Park.
Eufaula Police are expected to make arrests from the Chattahoochee Courts shooting soon, while the BCSO is expected to make arrests on the Rocky Mount Church Road shooting at a later date.
As many as four teenagers could be involved, including some that attend local schools -- Barbour County High School in Clayton and Eufaula High School.
On Dec. 3, Joseph Screws was struck twice on his right arm by the gunfire at 753 Rocky Mount Church Road. He was reportedly making dinner inside his home when the shooting occurred. The residence had earlier been reported as 749 Rocky Mount Church Road.
A statement from Screws to the BCSO stated that Screws did not know who the shooter was or why his home had been targeted. Several bystanders at the scene claimed to know who the assailants were and what type of vehicle they were driving, but refused to make statements to deputies on the identities of the suspects.
Several items were collected from the scene as evidence and taken to the sheriff’s office.
The vehicles damaged in the shooting included broken passenger side windows, broken driver side windows, broken windshields and damaged doors, while the home also sustained broken windows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.