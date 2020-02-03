Ratings from the Health Department for businesses throughout Barbour County for inspections done during the month of January have been released from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The responsibility of inspecting each restaurant and other food service facility in the county falls to a member of the Alabama Department of Public Health environmental staff at the county health department and the Division of Food, Milk, and Lodging. The county health department also enforces rules for establishments such as restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores.
Frequency of inspections for each business varies according to the type of establishment and their score. Some businesses, like hotels and motels, are inspected only once per year, while limited food establishments are inspected twice per year (depending on the inspection score) and full food service establishments are inspected every four to 6 months. Full food establishments, restaurants for example, may be inspected more frequently depending on the score they receive.
Establishments receive an inspection score bases on a 100-point scale with points being deducted for each violation. If an establishment received a score below 60, it is closed immediately. A score of 60-69 requires a follow-up inspection with 48 hours; scoring between 70 and 84 requires a follow-up inspection within 60 days; scoring between 85 and 100 is considered to be in satisfactory compliance and are inspected on routine schedule.
The following list contains inspection scores from Jan. 1 through Jan. 30 and includes the business name, the type of business they are listed as with the ADPH, the business’s address, date of inspection, and the inspection score:
Abercrombie Fish Camp Restaurant (Food Service Establishment), 335 Eufaula Ave., Clayton, Jan. 30, Inspection Score 90;
Clayton Senior Center (Limited Food), 51 N. Midway St., Clayton, Jan. 8, Inspection Score 97;
Econo Lodge Breakfast (Limited Food), 1243 N. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Jan 29, Inspection Score 93;
Food Giant # 643 Market (Retail Food), 612 Eufaula Ave., Clayton, Jan. 17, Inspection Score 89
Food Giant # 643 Deli (Food Service Establishment), 612 Eufaula Ave., Clayton, Jan. 17, Inspection Score 95;
Hagler’s Bar-B-Que (food Service Establishment), 2606 Highway 10, Clio, Jan. 13, Inspection Score 91;
Jeromes Catering (Mobile Food Service), 621 E. Barbour St., Eufaula, Jan. 16, Inspection Score 90;
Jersey Queen (Sam’s) (Food Service Establishment), 2452 Highway 10, Clio, Jan. 30, Inspection Score 89;
Joe’s Food Factory/Jazzy Bones (Mobile Food Commissary), 621 E. Barbour St., Eufaula, Jan. 16, Inspection Score 90;
Lakepoint State Park Restaurant (Food Service Establishment), 104 Lakepoint Dr., Eufaula, Jan. 7, Inspection Score 90;
Lakeside Preschool (Limited Food), 1020 Lake Dr. Eufaula, Jan .29, Inspection Score 98;
Marathon Food Mart (Limited Food), 108 S. Midway St., Clayton, Jan. 8, Inspection Score 85;
Marina Grill (Food Service Establishment), 104 Lakepoint Dr., Eufaula, Jan. 7, Inspection Score 95;
Mickey’s Country Corner (Food Service Establishment), 166 Co. Road 40, Eufaula, Jan 10, Inspection Score 88;
P. K. 9 Management LLC (Limited Food), 1000 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Jan. 22, Inspection Score 84;
Peddler Food store #5 (Limited Food), 1955 N. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Jan. 29, Inspection Score 95;
Showcase Food (Food Service Establishment), 1052 Co. Road 79 S., Eufaula, Jan. 27, Inspection Score 87;
Sohani Inc. DBA Depot Food Store (Food Service Establishment), 1925 Main St., Louisville, Jan. 13, Inspection Score 92;
T. Bennet LLC (Food Service Establishment), 100 St. James Place, Eufaula, Jan. 13, Inspection Score 98;
White Oak Shores Clubhouse (Food Service Establishment), 246 White Oak Dr., Eufaula, Jan .21, Inspection Score 98;
Wilkerson’s Food Mart (Limited Food), 1448 Blue Springs St., Clio, Jan. 9, Inspection Score 94.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.