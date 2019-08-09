Jaxon Life Center has received yet another inspection that Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs said was flawless.”
There was not one negative,” Tibbs said during Monday night’s meeting of the city council. “It was all great praise. On the area where it says ‘recommended what can change,’ they wrote ‘nothing.’ Jackie Hunt does a tremendous job out there.”
In other business:
A proposed 3-cent gas tax for the city was tabled until the Aug. 19 meeting. There are plans for a work session at 4 p.m. prior to the 5:15 p.m. meeting.
Tibbs noted that the Edgewood subdivision was undergoing major renovation. The city approved purchasing a leveling agent that will be paved over the patchwork already completed.
Walter Calton was chosen to receive a new, two-year term as municipal court judge. Craig Harris and Brad Murph received new terms on the equalization board. Alenna Peak has agreed to serve on the planning commission as Randall Greene stepped down.
Council member Lucious Cobbs thanked Keef Pettis and his staff at the parks and recreation department for putting on a “wonderful” Dixie softball World Series.
Council President Johnny Knight noted Elizabeth Conklin and her earning a designation as an Alabama Certified Human Resource Professional, and Alesha Williams and for earning a Master’s of social science with concentration in sociology from Troy University.
