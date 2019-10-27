Although the location of the event had to be moved from Lake Eufaula Campground to the Senior Center, the Jaxon Life Senior Center's Annual Chili Cook-Off was a huge success. The bad weather did not keep people away.
Five teams entered their delicious chili to be judged and for the public to enjoy. Each of the chili entries were judged on two categories: taste and team spirit.
After the judging took place, the event was opened to the public to enjoy! For $5 the public was able to sample each chili recipe and received a hotdog, bag of chips, brownie and a drink. They also received a raffle ticket for a chance to win a door prize from a local business.
The public had the important job of deciding who would win the People’s Choice Award. Everyone who purchased a ticket rated each team on a scale from one to five, with five being the best. The team to take home the People’s Choice Award was the Hot Chili Mama’s which consisted of team members Winnie Brown, Stella Lewis, and Irene Jones.
Teams to be awarded first through third place in the chili cool-off were: First Place - Bikini Bottom Chili, team members were Nolan Watkins and Faith-Anne Hunt; Second Place - Manarchy Podcast, tearm members were Joey and Charlie Watkins; and Third Place - Chili-Chili Bang-Bang, team members were Skyler, Kaylie, Gavin, Kayden (Hoag), and Deborah Staples.
The Jaxon Life Senior Center's staff and participants are thankful for everyone who participated in this event to make it such a success. A big thank you goes out to all the sponsors, volunteers, staff, the City of Eufaula, and the public for making this event happen. The money raised allows the Jaxon Life Senior Center to purchase perishable and nonperishable food from the Food Bank of East Alabama to distribute to our low-income seniors. The sponsorships also fund our special activities such as arts and crafts, raised-bed gardening, and seasonal parties.
