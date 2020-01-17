The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole Tuesday to six violent offenders and granted parole to two violent offenders.
Among those being denied parole was Bernard Jenkins. He was sentenced in 2013 to five years for first-degree robbery after he and accomplices beat the victim with a baseball bat in Barbour County. He had been sentenced just a year earlier to five years for receiving stolen property.
The Dothan Eagle reported Feb. 16, 2012, that Jenkins and two accomplices invaded a 79-year-old Eufaula man’s home and beat him with a baseball bat while robbing him. The newspaper reported the beating caused “a severe laceration and bleeding to the man’s head. They stole the victim’s wallet and $540 in cash before fleeing the residence.”
On Feb. 7, 2019, in Houston County, Jenkins was sent back to prison for five years after being convicted of being a violent criminal in possession of a pistol. Jenkins has served just 11 months of his latest five-year prison sentence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.