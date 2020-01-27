A vision from God turned into a day of success. Sherika Jernigan of Eufaula launched her new marketing and advertising business in September by the name of Sherika Nicole’s Media Outlet. Her mission is “Paving a way for upcoming business brands success through social media and marketing.”
With a passion for serving and helping others, one morning in October God placed it on her heart to conduct an “expo.” “I begin planning strategically how this event would flow,” Jernigan said. “I had 25-plus business owners to book with me in interest.”
On Jan. 18, Sherika Nicole’s Media Outlet Business Expo 2020 became a reality and made a major impact. The expo was held at the Hampton Inn of Eufaula. Guest speaker Tiana Patrice, author, entrepreneur and business owner of Women’s CEO Alliance in Dothan, afforded the audience with business tips and ways to strategize.
“I enjoy doing what I do,” Jernigan said. “”I’m appreciative for the clients I’ve had and also the clientele that I work with monthly. Thanks to everyone who came out and participated.”
For all your marketing and advertising needs, contact Sherika Nicole’s Media Outlet. Sherika Nicole’s Media Outlet is looking forward to hosting Business Expo 2020 Part 2 The Return. For additional information, email Jernigan at snj334@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.