Pete Walker of Johnson Marine Outdoors was named last week as the winner of the Powell Brewton Leadership Award presented at the Southeast Alabama Worlds of Work (WOW) Leadership Breakfast in Dothan.
This award is given annually “to honor a person from business and industry in Southeast Alabama (Region 6) that has enthusiastically and consistently promoted career and technical education in our region.”
Walker, the production engineering manager at Johnson Marine, was selected among 16 candidates nominated this year.
“It is always an honor and privilege to have Pete as a part of our team, and the community and southeast Alabama feel the same way,” said Craig Packard, general manager at Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics Inc.
During his 13 years at Johnson Outdoors, Walker is responsible for directing all the manufacturing, production, software, and test processes associated with manufacturing Humminbird fishfinders in the state of the art facility in Eufaula. His efforts to support CTE/Continuing Education are many, but, including guiding Humminbird SEA WOW efforts and displays for four years, putting together a team that is fully engaged, expanding every year, and doing a great job of exhibiting the company’s technology and products in a way that is fascinating and interesting to students. He is active and involved in virtually every career fair or activity at local schools. He has spoken to many groups of students in other venues. Walker has worked with Wallace Community College several times to help direct course content for Associates Degree curriculum and training courses. He has been the key driver in making Johnson Marine’s (technical) intern program so successful at Humminbird. It now has expanded from Wallace to also include Eufaula High School. Walker and his staff manage the company’s Co-Op Program in the Production Engineering Group.
Packard said Walker is always ready to host a group here at Humminbird, speaking to the technology and leading tours of facilities as needed.
“(Walker) is truly a champion of partnering with key stakeholders to deliver success to the business and local students.”
