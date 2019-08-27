The Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Junior Ambassador program has named its latest group. Pictured are Leadership Barbour Director Ann Blondheim and Junior Ambassadors Taylor Hicks, Breshayla Franklin and Madison Moorer.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Junior Ambassador program has named its latest group. Pictured are Leadership Barbour Director Ann Blondheim and Junior Ambassadors Taylor Hicks, Breshayla Franklin and Madison Moorer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.