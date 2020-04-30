As we have all experienced the pandemic over the past several weeks, things have not been normal for our seniors, nor the senior center. The Jaxon Life Senior Center in Eufaula has for the most part continued operations; however, all events are suspended. Other modifications have been made.
“We are providing protective equipment to our home delivered meal drivers and to our seniors,” said Jackie Hunt, Jaxon Life Senior Center Director. “We want to give a big thank you to Eufaula Homemakers of America for sewing over 100 face masks to give to each of our home-bound seniors. We have also received face mask donations from Eufaula Graphix, Rose-Mary White (our quilting group leader), and Wendy Redding, a Georgetown resident.”
In the beginning of the pandemic, many seniors called the center concerned and asking for extra assistance. They requested things such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer, Ensure, adult diapers and extra food. The community outreach we have received due to the pandemic has been astounding. We have had individuals, churches and businesses reach out and drop off donations. Washington Street Church went above and beyond, bringing us groceries, purchasing adult diapers and Ensure.
“We’ve focused on ensuring seniors are doing all right in their homes and that they’re getting the community resources and assistance they need, and we’ll continue to do that,” Hunt said. “We also know the tremendous value of social connection, especially during this stay-at-home order when older adults can get lonely or feel very isolated. In fact, our mission is to help older adults remain active and stay connected.”
The senior center staff will continue to encourage each senior citizen to stay at home. If they do not have a family member who can assist them by bringing them the things they need, our staff will continue to work with them by grocery shopping and picking up prescription medications.
The most challenging part of the transition is reassuring the seniors that everything will be okay. One thing that we are doing to stay connected is calling every one of our seniors at least once per week. Seniors not only worry about their own lives, they’re concerned about their peers, and some have already lost friends to COVID-19. We encourage them to open up about their feelings. Seniors need to talk to people who can just listen and validate their feelings. Be the person who will bear witness to their sadness, stress and anxiety and who will let them reminisce because this is a really sad time.
“Mind and body go hand in hand,” Hunt said. “If our seniors are depressed, they may stop eating or drinking and then their physical health goes in a downward spiral.”
Be the person they can vent to... this is an incredibly hard time for them.
