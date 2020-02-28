The Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame inducted six individuals during a ceremony on Saturday at the Bryant Conference Center in Tuscaloosa. Kenneth Kelly, a native of Eufaula, was among those inducted.
Kelly graduated from Auburn University in 1990 with a degree in electrical engineering and is the chairman and CEO of First Independence Bank.
Other Auburn University graduates inducted on Saturday include Linda DuCharme, ’86 chemical engineering and president of ExxonMobil Upstream Integrated Solutions, and David Mobley, ’61 electrical engineering and consultant for ECHOTA Research & Science Applications.
Other inductees include Jody Singer, ’93 industrial engineering from the University of Alabama and director of the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center; Michael Johns, ’97 mechanical engineering from the University of Alabama and vice president of the Southern Research Institute’s engineering division; and Sheila Cummings, ’95 aerospace engineering from the University of Maryland and founder, president and CEO of Cummings Aerospace.
In addition to the State of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame inducting three Auburn Engineering graduates, the organization also announced the appointment of two Auburn Engineering graduates to its board — Tony Smoke, ’84 electrical engineering and vice president of the Birmingham division of Alabama Power, and Ken Smith, ’81 civil engineering and former president of Spire.
Kelly is a 1990 electrical engineering graduate of Auburn University who also earned his executive MBA in 1998 from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Kelly serves as the chairman and CEO of First Independence Bank, the seventh largest African-American-controlled bank in the country. Prior to leading First Independence, he held several positions at Alabama Power, Georgia Power and Southern Power leading negotiations for solar projects totaling more than $3.4 billion in partnership value. In 2012, while employed at Southern Power’s Business Development group, he negotiated Southern Power’s first $500 million solar facility in the state of California. In 2017, he retired from Southern Company after making notable contributions in engineering, industrial marketing, nonprofit leadership, corporate finance and planning, managing investments and trusts, human resources, supply chain management, and commercial and industrial sales management.
As a result of his leadership contributions and professional expertise, Kelly has been appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council for a three-year term and has been appointed nationally to the FDIC’s Community Bank Advisory Committee to provide guidance to the chairwoman on policy for a two-year term. In May 2018, he was presented The Spirit of Detroit Award by the Detroit City Council.
He serves as vice chair of the Auburn Alumni Engineering Council and is a member of the university’s Foy and Samford societies, as well as the college’s Eagles Society. The Engineering Academic Excellence Program Reception Area in the Brown-Kopel Engineering Student Achievement Center was recently named in his honor for his support of Auburn Engineering.
The State of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame was chartered by the governor in 1987 to honor those individuals, corporations and projects associated with the state that have brought credit to the engineering profession. A total of 186 engineers, 44 projects and 32 firms have been recognized by the hall. These inductees span from border to border, across all industries, and personify the impact engineering has played on the economy, quality of life and standard of living for the people of Alabama.
The Hall of Fame is overseen by engineering colleges and schools at Auburn University, Alabama A&M University, the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa, Tuskegee University, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the University of Alabama in Huntsville and the University of South Alabama.
