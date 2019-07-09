The Eufaula Kiwanis Club is having a Golf Ball Drop on Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. at Country Club of Alabama.
There will be up to 1,000 golf balls sold at $2 each. The winning name matched to the number on the ball that either goes in the designated hole first or winds up being the closest to the designated hole wins half the pot, while the other half goes to Kiwanis charities.
To purchase a number or several numbers, please contact a member of the Eufaula Kiwanis Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.