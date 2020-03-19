The Eufaula Kiwanis Club will hold its popular Golf Ball Drop on Saturday, April 11, at 11 a.m. at the Country Club of Alabama.
Numbered golf balls will sell for $2 each. The ball dropped from high above that ends up first in or closest to a designated hole will win half of the pot. The other half of the amount raised will go toward the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Fund.
Contact any member of the Eufaula Kiwanis Club to purchase numbers.
