The Eufaula Carnegie Library will host a group for those interested in knitting and crochet. Dia Crawford, an advanced handcrafter and former teacher, will lead the informal meetings to be held at the library on the second Thursday of each month. Dates for the meetings will be Jan. 9, Feb. 13, and March 12. All meetings will begin at 10 a.m. and last for approximately an hour and a half.
All levels are welcome to attend to socialize and share ideas and instruction. There is no charge to attend; attendees must bring their own supplies. Coffee and light refreshments will be served.
For more information, call Evelyn Screws at 334-687-2337, ext. 3, or email evelynscrews@yahoo.com.
