Lake Eufaula clean-up

 

The Quitman County Rotary Club and Friends of Lake Eufaula (FOLE) will be holding the fall 2019 lake shoreline clean up on Saturday, Nov. 2.

 

The clean-up will take place from 7 a.m. to noon EST and everyone will meet at Bluff Creek Park in Georgetown.

 

For more information, call Dennis Montgomery at 334-695-3151, or email him at dennis@dandjplastic.com.

 

