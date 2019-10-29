The Quitman County Rotary Club and Friends of Lake Eufaula (FOLE) will be holding the fall 2019 lake shoreline clean up on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The clean-up will take place from 7 a.m. to noon EST and everyone will meet at Bluff Creek Park in Georgetown.
For more information, call Dennis Montgomery at 334-695-3151, or email him at dennis@dandjplastic.com.
