It was a sunny but breezy morning for more than 100 volunteers who came out to support the 15th annual Lake Eufaula Clean-up on Saturday, March 7. Friends of Lake Eufaula (FOLE) sponsored the clean-up in conjunction with the Alabama Power Renew Our Rivers program. Clean-up operations were conducted out of Old Creek Town Park but also included the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Refuge, Lakepoint State Park and the Georgia shoreline. Enough trash was collected to fill a 40-cubic-yard dumpster. A smaller group of volunteers collected 30 loose dock floats that had washed around the lake shoreline. In all, about 5 tons of trash was collected. Volunteer groups included T.E.A.C.H. (home school organization), EHS Environmental Science class, Lakeside School, Wallace College SGA, Cub Scout Pack 6, Boys and Girls Club, 4-H, Epworth Methodist Church, Quitman Rotary, VFW Post 5850, Alabama Power Company Service Organization, American Buildings, Eufaula Family Dental and 40 residents living on Thomas Mill Creek. Following a morning of collecting trash the volunteers were treated to a BBQ lunch. Each volunteer also received a T-shirt with a picture printed on the back. The picture was painted by Abigail Odom, winner of the FOLE environmental art contest for which she received a $50 award.
