The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics.
Sam Williams — Our water levels are holding stable for now. I recorded 11.97 inches of rain for April on the north side of Eufaula. The higher waters did allow new ground to be covered and created a new food source for the fish.
Fish have settled down and the lake is getting hotter every day. Plenty of good fishing ahead and good food for the time spent on the water.
Bass are still working the cover and are continuing to hit the chatter baits. We are getting hits on soft plastics on Texas rigs and shaky heads worked very slow. Spinner baits worked further back and retrieved over the same cover will draw some action.
Crappie are holding on deeper cover with minnows being the bait to use.
The full moon should bring the shell crackers on the flats; wigglers worked on the bottom will get a good mess for the supper table.
Catfish are always willing to eat cut bait and shad on jugs. This is a great way to entertain the kid’s (of all ages) in the creeks using jugs. It will keep you busy chasing the fish and the memories and good meals will be a good conversation for families to share for generations.
Check your social media — www.alabamachildrensclassic.org and www.albanybassclub.com — to get registered for the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Bass Tournament May 23 and the ACC tournament June 12-13. We have been cleared by Montgomery to hold both. Call Capt. Sam Williams for info 334-355-5057 if you have trouble online.
Be safe on the river, there is still a lot of floating debris and other trash floating, watch for stick-up’s in the water, some of these are big tree tops just out of the water. Keep water and sun screen on board and be safe. Bank fishing is also great for those who do not have boats.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam
Lake Eufaula reading: May 6» Current level — 188.65
» Full pool — 188.00
» Water temperature — High 60s
» Dirty
Tournament Schedule
MAY
9 — ABA AFT Division #12
16 — BFL Bama #3
23 — Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament
30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail
JUNE
4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover
13 — Alabama Children’s Classic
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
27 — Alabama Bass Trails
JULY
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
29 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama South Division
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
16-20 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — Alabama Bass Nation State Championship
