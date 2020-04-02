The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — The weather fronts and storms continue to keep the fish confused. The river is holding steady on the level so the fish will be able to spawn soon.
The bass are moving to the shallows more each day. The frog bite is getting better; Big Bite Fighting Frog is still a great choice. Top water plugs, and blade baits are working well. Soft baits on jigs, shaky heads and Texas rigs are doing good too. The deeper fish are holding on cover and hitting Carolina rigs hooked up with big plastics and creature baits.
Deep cranks should be used as well.
Crappie are moving to the grass. Jigs and minnows in the holes and on the edge of the grass are getting a good bite.
Pan fish are also moving up and crockets and worms are the trick here.
Cats are really doing great on jugs using cut bait in the creeks. You need to keep them rounded up like cattle with the wind blowing and the Corp pulling water. The bite is hot and they will keep you moving. There is nothing better than a good family supper of fresh river cats.
We continue to try and keep you up to date on our tournament news. Due to the situation with the Coronavirus situation, we have decided to move the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament from March 28 to May 23. We respect the need for safety and we need crowds at our events to support our fundraising efforts. We pray this will not hinder our fishermen from supporting our goals. This situation is out of our control and we apologize for any inconvenience. Please contact Capt. Sam Williams 334-355-5057, or Bubba Barlow 229-881-2250 with any questions. We are continuing to receive entries right along. We have not changed the date of the Alabama Children’s Classic Bass Tournament June 12 and 13. If you have not read about the new changes to the ACC tournament, please check our web site or contact Capt. Sam. Hopefully all this confusion will be settled down by then.
Enjoy what God provides for us, you can’t beat family time in the outdoors. Pray for our Nation.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam
Lake Eufaula reading: April 1
Current Level — 188.84
Full Pool — 188.00
Water Temperature — Low-60s
Heavy stain to muddy
Tournament Schedule
APRIL
11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division
25 — Alabama Bass Trails
26 — ABA Division #12
MAY
2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament
9 — ABA Division #12
16 — BFL Bama #3
23 — Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament
30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail
JUNE
4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover
13 — Alabama Children’s Classic
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — ABN State Championship
