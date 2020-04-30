The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — The winds and rain continue to keep the river stirred up. The bass are settling down in spite of the conditions. The tournaments last weekend required over 20 pounds to win. Chatter baits, and blade baits are a great choice to stir up a fuss; noise is the answer. Shaky heads and trick worms have been working as well. The deeper fish are on a Carolina rig and crank bait bite.
Crappie are holding on the deeper structure and eating minnows. Pan fish are working the banks and eating wigglers.
Catfish continue to be working the creeks and jug’s baited with cut bait are doing well.
The high winds can make the river dangerous in a hurry. Keep your life jackets on when under way. These times of confinement are a good time to get the family on the water and out of the house. It is also a lot of fun to catch a mess of fish with the kid’s and have a great meal at the same time.
We are staying on top of the news and information from Gov. Ivy about when we will be able to gather in groups and if we are cleared to hold our tournaments May 23 and June 13. Keep us in your prayers. We are talking about possible on line auctions in place of the fundraising at the safety meeting. We continue to get entries daily. We are up to 50 in the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament; we need 150 minimum for full payout. It is in God’s hands now. Keep up with changes and information at www.alabamachildrensclassic.org on news about both events.
Be safe on the water and pray for our doctors, nurses and one another.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam
Lake Eufaula reading: April 29
» Current Level — 188.39
» Full Pool — 188.00
» Water Temperature — 60’s
» Muddy
Tournament Schedule
MAY
2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament
9 — ABA AFT Division #12
16 — BFL Bama #3
23 — Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament
30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail
JUNE
4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover
13 — Alabama Children’s Classic
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
27 — Alabama Bass Trails
JULY
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
29 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama South Division
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
16-20 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — Alabama Bass Nation State Championship
