Sam Williams — The lake levels continue to stabilize and the fluctuating temperatures still keep the fish confused. The cold nights are holding the water temperature lower than normal and the flats and shallows warm up good in the afternoon sun and cool down fast overnight. The bass are cruising the shallow grass and pads in the afternoon. Chatter baits, frogs and baby brush hogs plus trick worms are good baits to use. Deeper structures are holding bass where the crappie are schooled up. Deep cranks and Carolina rigs are a good choice here.
We are beginning to smell the shellcrackers bedding on the flats and in some of the grassy areas. Wigglers on the bottom here are the best bait to use. Crickets along the banks, especially around brush over hangs are great places for the blue gills to bite.
Crappie remain on the deeper trash piles hitting minnows.
Catfish are always cooperating on jugs with cut bait hooked on. Great fun for entertaining the youngsters chasing the jugs, and the meal they provide is first class.
We are getting close to our Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament Sept. 23 and the Alabama Children’s Classic Bass Tournament is June 13. Bass are getting hotter every week and they both promise to be great events. Visit www.alabamachildrensclassic.org, sigh up for our newsletter and you will find info on both events.
Be safe on the water, enjoy family time making memories.
Pray for our doctors, nurses and truck drivers.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam
Lake Eufaula reading: May 13
» Current Level — 188.45
» Full Pool — 188.00
» Water Temperature — Upper 60s to low 70s
» Slightly muddy to heavy stain
Tournament Schedule
MAY
16 — BFL Bama #3
23 — Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament
30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail
JUNE
4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover
13 — Alabama Children’s Classic
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
27 — Alabama Bass Trails
JULY
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
29 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama South Division
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
16-20 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — Alabama Bass Nation State Championship
