Jessie Waldon Marietta, Georgia, and Chris Green of Alferetta, Georgia, fishing Lake Eufaula with Capt. Sam Williams

 SAM WILLIAMS

Sam Williams — The lake level is holding steady for a change. The water is finally clearing up after all the rain and storms.

Bass are working the shallow cover early and late. Frogs, blade baits in the cover and chatter baits on the edges are working. Plastics on a Texas rigs and shaky heads will get a strike as well. Red shad and green pumpkin are good colors.

Crappie are still on deep structure and eating minnow’s for the most part.

Shellcrackers will be on the beds our on the flats on the next full moon. The beds are easy to see now that the water is clearing up.

Catfish are always hungry and eating cut bait on jugs in the creeks.

The lake is getting hotter every day and this weekend’s Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant sponsored by the Albany Bass Club promises to be very good. It should take over 20 pounds to win. You can register at the Lake Point Marina store on Saturday morning if you have not registered on line already.

Remember the Alabama Children’s Bass Tournament is June 13. You can register at www.alabamachildrensclassic.org or pick up an application at most tackle stores in town. Call 334 355 5057 for information on both tournaments.

Enjoy time on the water with your family, making these memories will be a topic of conversation at family gatherings for tears to come. God has blessed us with a beautiful water way, enjoy it.

God Bless & Good Fishn’

Capt. Sam

Lake Eufaula reading: May 21» Current Level — 188.30

» Full Pool — 188.00

» Water Temperature — Mid-70s

» Slightly stained

Tournament Schedule

MAY

23 — Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament

30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail

JUNE

4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover

13 — Alabama Children’s Classic

20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog

27 — Alabama Bass Trails

JULY

11-12 — ABA Division #12

AUGUST

15 — Georgia Bass Trail

29 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama South Division

SEPTEMBER

12-13 — BFL Bama #5

16-20 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six

OCTOBER

3-4 — T-H Marine BFL

10-11 — Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA

NOVEMBER

13-14 — Alabama Bass Nation State Championship

