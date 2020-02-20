The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — The constant rains have continued to cause shifts in water levels as the Corps manage to move all this water through here. The rains up north have been even heavier so we will see these same conditions for the near future.
Bass are feeding in the shallows and punching with black and blue jigs with craw trailers are working. Wacky rigged pink and red trick worms are a good choice. The schooling fish are hitting lipless crank baits and shad colored jerk baits. Floating jerk baits do well as the bass tend to strike them when you stop and let it float up a little on the retrieve. Carolina rigs on deeper fish and deep crank baits are a good bet. Shallow cranks around the rock levees are working. Bass are eating crawfish on the rocky areas.
Crappie are continuing to hit minnows near trash piles and natural structure.
Catfish are still hungry and are easy to catch on jugs in the creeks baited with cut bait and hot dogs.
Remember to visit www.albanybassclub.com to register for the March 28 Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament, flight one is now full. Also check out www.alabamachildrensclassic.org to register for the June 13 tournament. Check out www.basscashbash.com and sign up for the chance to catch a tagged bass while you are on the river. Tagged bass are all up and down the river. Tournament begins March 1 but four tagged fish were caught last weekend and returned to the water. Local tackle stores have sign up info as well and applications for both of our tournaments.
The fish are healthy, the shad hatch is great and the spring fishing promises to be hot. Watch these weather changes while you are on the water, be safe and take your kids outdoors and enjoy what God has provided for us to enjoy. The memories will be shared for generations.
Lake Eufaula reading: Feb. 19
» Current Level — 189.24
» Full Pool — 188.00
» Muddy
Tournament Schedule
FEBRUARY
22 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Georgia Division
22 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
29 — ABA AFT Division 12
MARCH
March 1-July 4 — BASS CASH BASH (tagged bass event)
7 — ASABFA Classic Qualifiers
7-8 — American Bass Anglers Couples
13 — Alabama AGC 46th annual Bass Tournament
14 — ABN Qualifiers
17-22 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six Tournament
27-28 — Snapping Shoals EMC Classic
28 — Albany Bass Club Tournament (formerly Easter Seals)
29 — ABA Division #12
APRIL
2-5 — BassMaster Elite Series
11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tourna-ment)
18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division
25 — Alabama Bass Trails
26 — ABA Division #12
MAY
2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament
9 — ABA Division #12
16 — BFL Bama #3
30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail
JUNE
4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover
13 — Alabama Children’s Classic
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — ABN State Championship
