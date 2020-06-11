The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition, with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will publish pictures when possible. If you would like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.

Sam Williams — The 20th annual Alabama Children’s Classic Bass Tournament is Saturday. Please get registered and fish with us and help in our efforts to support Niemann-Pick disease research and Darby’s Warrior Support. We will be at the Eufaula Community Center on Friday from 5 p.m. CST, where you can register and pick up flight cards. You can register at Lake Point Marina on Saturday beginning at 3:30 a.m.

The fishing on the river gets hotter every day. The tournament fishermen are bringing in 20-pound bags. The shallow bite is still great early and late. Frogs are doing well; just remember that you need to feel the fish before you set the hook. It is hard to hold back on the hook set when you see that monster blow up on the frog and you immediately want to set up. Of course, when you miss it, he was huge and grows every time you tell that story.

Blade baits are still a great choice and when that bite slows, shaky heads and Texas rigs using green and green-and-red trick worm are getting good fish.

The deeper fish continue to like Carolina rigs with bigger dark worms and creature baits. Heavy jigs with creature baits are also working, as are larger crank baits. When you see the schooling fish, a lipless crank bait with a dot on the side, to emulate a thread fin shad, will get some good action.

Crappie have finally settled in on a summer pattern and are holding on manmade and natural structure in 10 to 18 feet of water. Minnows and jigs work here.

Panfish are on the flats and near bank cover eating worms and crickets.

Catfish are really hungry right now, and bottom fishing and jugs are getting a lot of action. Worms, cut bait and hot dogs are to their liking.

The Elite pros are at Lakepoint this week. The final 10 will fish Saturday.

Come out and show them a good Eufaula welcome. Just remember the social distancing. They have set up a good deal for the crowds to watch and be safe.

I see a lot of families taking advantage of the summer break and spending some quality family time on the water enjoying what God has given us to enjoy. Be safe, pray for our leaders and first responders who are working to keep us safe during this virus situation.

God Bless & Good Fishn’.

Capt. Sam

Hawks Fishing Guide Service

Lake Eufaula reading: June 10» Current level — 188.31

» Full pool — 188.00

» Water temperature — mid 80s

» Slight stain to clear

Tournament Schedule

JUNE

10-13 — DEWALT Bassmaster Elite

13 — Alabama Children’s Classic

20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog

27 — Alabama Bass Trails

JULY

11, 12 — ABA Division #12

AUGUST

15 — Georgia Bass Trail

29 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama South Division

SEPTEMBER

12, 13 — BFL Bama #5

16-20 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six

OCTOBER

3, 4 — T-H Marine BFL

10-11 — Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA

NOVEMBER

13, 14 — Alabama Bass Nation State Championship

Tags

Load comments