The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition, with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will publish pictures when possible. If you would like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — The 20th annual Alabama Children’s Classic Bass Tournament is Saturday. Please get registered and fish with us and help in our efforts to support Niemann-Pick disease research and Darby’s Warrior Support. We will be at the Eufaula Community Center on Friday from 5 p.m. CST, where you can register and pick up flight cards. You can register at Lake Point Marina on Saturday beginning at 3:30 a.m.
The fishing on the river gets hotter every day. The tournament fishermen are bringing in 20-pound bags. The shallow bite is still great early and late. Frogs are doing well; just remember that you need to feel the fish before you set the hook. It is hard to hold back on the hook set when you see that monster blow up on the frog and you immediately want to set up. Of course, when you miss it, he was huge and grows every time you tell that story.
Blade baits are still a great choice and when that bite slows, shaky heads and Texas rigs using green and green-and-red trick worm are getting good fish.
The deeper fish continue to like Carolina rigs with bigger dark worms and creature baits. Heavy jigs with creature baits are also working, as are larger crank baits. When you see the schooling fish, a lipless crank bait with a dot on the side, to emulate a thread fin shad, will get some good action.
Crappie have finally settled in on a summer pattern and are holding on manmade and natural structure in 10 to 18 feet of water. Minnows and jigs work here.
Panfish are on the flats and near bank cover eating worms and crickets.
Catfish are really hungry right now, and bottom fishing and jugs are getting a lot of action. Worms, cut bait and hot dogs are to their liking.
The Elite pros are at Lakepoint this week. The final 10 will fish Saturday.
Come out and show them a good Eufaula welcome. Just remember the social distancing. They have set up a good deal for the crowds to watch and be safe.
I see a lot of families taking advantage of the summer break and spending some quality family time on the water enjoying what God has given us to enjoy. Be safe, pray for our leaders and first responders who are working to keep us safe during this virus situation.
God Bless & Good Fishn’.
Capt. Sam
Hawks Fishing Guide Service
Lake Eufaula reading: June 10» Current level — 188.31
» Full pool — 188.00
» Water temperature — mid 80s
» Slight stain to clear
Tournament Schedule
JUNE
10-13 — DEWALT Bassmaster Elite
13 — Alabama Children’s Classic
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
27 — Alabama Bass Trails
JULY
11, 12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
29 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama South Division
SEPTEMBER
12, 13 — BFL Bama #5
16-20 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six
OCTOBER
3, 4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
13, 14 — Alabama Bass Nation State Championship
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.