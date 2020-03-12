The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — In the past week, the river has gone from more than 192.26 to 188.83. The fish are scattered, unsettled and full of roe. Lake Eufaula is going to be one of the hottest fishing waters around in the next few weeks as all gets back to normal.
Bass are still needing to be finessed and aggravated into a bite. Chatter baits with trailers are still the most consistent lure. Lipless crank baits with loud rattles work too. Where you can find cleaner water, punching the grass line with jigs rigged with claw type trailers will do the trick. Some of the bass being caught have craw fish in them. Pink trick worms on a Texas rig have been successful also. Blade baits create noise and vibrations too and work near shallow cover as well as bait fish working in the deeper water.
Crappie are still deep in 15- to 20-feet and hitting minnows near cover in the creeks. When the weather settles out in the next week or so and we see clearing water, they should begin to move shallow where trolling will be more productive. We are seeing a few more boats under the bridges at night fishing under lights.
Catfish continue to stay hungry and active. The jug fishermen are out in good numbers. The creeks are a good location to jug for cats, you will generally see a few moving as you travel to your hot spot.
Please visit www.albanybassclub.com and sign up to fish the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant tournament Saturday, March 28 to support our local fire fighter who awaits his opportunity for a new heart and a second lease on a good life with his wife and children. We have another opportunity offered by BassCashBass for only those fishing our tournament. If you are entered into the BCB before takeoff and you catch a tagged bass, they will add an additional $500 to every tagged fish brought to the scales. The minimum tag is $1,000, if you are in the bonus class it is $1,500 and during the Scott Woodruff Tournament it will be $2,000. There are other tags worth more money. The public is invited to the weigh-in. Y’all come out and support the activities and see the items up for bid. You can be a big part in our efforts to support Scott and his family.
We also need fishermen in the Alabama Children’s Classic Tournament June 13. Check the website for more info or call 334-355-5057.
Plan a fishing trip with family and friends. The memories will last forever sharing stories of whet God has given us. The spring fishing promises to be really hot here on Lake Eufaula, we need to remove the smaller bass from the river and they are healthy and good for a great meal. Be safe on the water, keep sunscreen and water with you.
Lake Eufaula reading: March 11
» Current Level — 188.83
» Full Pool — 188.00
» Water Temperature — Mid-50s
» Muddy
Tournament Schedule
MARCH
13 — Alabama AGC 46th annual Bass Tournament
14 — ABN Qualifiers
17-22 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six Tournament
27-28 — Snapping Shoals EMC Classic
28 — Albany Bass Club Tournament (formerly Easter Seals)
29 — ABA Division #12
APRIL
2-5 — BassMaster Elite Series
11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division
25 — Alabama Bass Trails
26 — ABA Division #12
MAY
2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament
9 — ABA Division #12
16 — BFL Bama #3
30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail
JUNE
4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover
13 — Alabama Children’s Classic
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — ABN State Championship
