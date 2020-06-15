The Lakepoint Resort State Park Marina and its grill have perhaps benefitted from events such as Major League Fishing and Bassmaster Elite coming to Eufaula, but others may argue that those events were the ones benefitting.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lakepoint closed its restaurant, but kept the grill open with social distancing standards in place. After all, fishermen and campers have to eat.
“I firmly believe if you’re not moving forward you’re getting passed by,” said Odell Banks, superintendent of Lakepoint.
The grill’s popularity has grown immensely.
The marina is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except on tournament days when it opens from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The grill is closed on Monday and Tuesday, but serves breakfast, lunch and daily specials. There is a Wednesday night special, such as hamburger steak or spaghetti. On Fridays, there is a T-bone steak special. Alcohol can be purchased in the marina but not at the grill.
“If you are staying in a cabin you can call the marina grill and we will deliver to the rooms,” Banks said. “When Major League Fishing was here they rented out the entire grill.”
There are also eight tables outside on a deck.
“We started opening in lieu of the restaurant closing and have become very popular,” Banks said. “Fishermen came off the water or they’re just coming through Eufaula. We would like to make a sports bar out of this during football season.”
The marina sells live bait such as minnows, crickets and worms, as well as local artificial lures, novelty items, maps of the lake, and lots of ice.
Marina Clerk Windy Berryman got her first taste of Major League Fishing in February. “That was a new experience,” she said.
Berryman said there are daily and monthly slip rentals, as well as Jon boats, bass boats, pontoons — fishing and regular — available to rent. There is also gas on the dock and on land. The campground is also registered at the marina. There are 187 camp sites — 107 partial hookups and 80 full hookups. Currently, Banks said the campground is about 37% occupied.
“There are two laundry rooms and we have picnic pavilions available,” Berryman said.
For more information, call 334-687-6710.
