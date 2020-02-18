MONTGOMERY — One of the most iconic broadcasts in basketball history is Boston Celtics’ announcer Johnny Most’s call of “Havlicek stole the ball” in the 1965 NBA playoffs.
On Saturday, at least as far as fans of The Lakeside School are concerned, it was one-upped. The Chiefs edged Autauga Academy 37-35 to win the AISA Class AA crown.
The most famous play in Lakeside history was T.J. Smith’s steal of an Autauga Academy pass in the closing moments that led to his game-winning free throws to win the Chiefs’ first state boys basketball championship in 25 years as they rallied from five points down with 2:45 remaining to beat the Generals at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.
With the game tied at 35-35 with 11.6 seconds remaining and Autauga Academy in-bounding the ball at midcourt, Smith picked off an errant pass and raced quickly to the other end where he was fouled on a layup attempt with 9.1 seconds left.
One year earlier, Smith had faced a similar situation in the state tournament against the same Generals team when, trailing 43-42, he missed two free throws with 11.6 seconds remaining.
This time, the senior stepped to the line and nailed both.
“I looked at T.J. and knew he would make them,” said Lakeside head coach Tom Clements, who was coaching his last game at Lakeside after announcing his decision to leave late last year when the season ended. Clements had come close twice before, finishing runner-up at AISA Class A in 2016 and again at AAA in 2018.
Autauga still had a chance to tie or win, but Lakeside wisely fouled near midcourt with 5.4 seconds left because it was only the Chiefs’ sixth foul, one shy of the one-and-one bonus.
Autauga Academy, taking the ball out near midcourt, passed to an open player who must have thought there was less time available. He caught the ball, spun and launched a lengthy shot from about 35 feet. Lakeside rebounded and and began its celebration.
Despite the public address announcer’s plea to stay off the court, some fans rushed anyway to hug Lakeside players and coaches.
“That was sweet,” Clements said.
Clements was seen running off the court as time expired to celebrate with no one in particular.
“It was one of those deals where when the guy missed the 3-pointer I just ran,” Clements said.
He quickly returned to celebrate with fellow coaches and players.
It was the first basketball title for the Lakeside boys since Johnny Shoemaker’s Chiefs won the 1995 title.
Lakeside also won the 2019 state baseball championship by beating Autauga Academy in the finals, sweeping two games in Montgomery.
It was Lakeside’s eighth state boys’ basketball crown, winning in 1987, five straight from 1989-93, and in ’95.
“The way we won it and the style we won it with, every game the boys had to execute,” Clements said. “They were absolutely awesome.”
Lakeside held for good shots early against Autauga Academy and led 5-0 and 7-2 before the Generals ended the first quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 13-9. Included in the run was a four-point play as a guard hit a 3-pointer and free throw after being fouled.
Autauga Academy expanded its lead to 15-10 on a layup at 6:40 in the second quarter, but Lakeside used a 6-0 run to regain the lead, capped off by Jacari Richardson’s steal and layup with 4:21 left in the half.
Smith’s 3-pointer put the Chiefs up 19-15, but the Generals would score the last five points of the half at lead 20-19 at intermission.
The third quarter was a see-saw affair with four lead changes, two ties and neither team leading by more than two points. An Autauga Academy bucket with 43 seconds left in the period gave the Generals a 30-28 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
Autauga Academy stretched its lead again to five at 34-29, but the Chiefs would close the game on a 9-1 run.
Lakeside’s Billy Nix, who was a defensive force inside all day for the Chiefs, had four blocks in the final quarter.
Smith made a driving layup with 2:45 left to cut Lakeside’s deficit to 34-31. Richardson added a free throw with 2:10 left to make it 34-32.
Autauga Academy scored its final point with 35 seconds left on a free throw to lead 35-32.
Jayce James, who had been cold from behind the arc and held scoreless up to this point, was still the player who’d come through in Clements’ mind.
“I had confidence in (James),” Clements said. “We drew the play up for him. He tied us up against Edgewood with a 3-pointer late.”
Right on cue, James got a pick, grabbed a teammate’s pass, turned and fired from the right corner, draining the 3-pointer and tying the game at 35-35 with 26 seconds remaining.
Lakeside used its foul to give at 11.6 seconds, but Smith stole the show and the ball on the ensuing inbounds pass.
His father, Lakeside assistant Tyrone Smith, said his son has struggled this season with free throws, but P.J. Smith calmly sank both that proved to be the game-winners.
Lakeside used only seven players, depth being an issue all season for Clements.
“We’ve played in that situation all year,” Clements said. “Our best offense was our defense. We had low numbers on the bench.”
The loss marked the third time in four seasons Autauga Academy finished as state runner-up.
Smith was joined on the all-tournament team by Lakeside teammates Richardson and Davantae Bowick.
Smith and Richardson led the Chiefs with 10 points each, followed by Bowick with 9, Nix 5 and James 3.
Teddy Harris led Autauga Academy with 11 points.
Lakeside finished the season at 17-6, while Autauga Academy finished 15-4.
