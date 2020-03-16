Statement from Lake School:
"After very careful consideration and in support of the health and wellness of our students, faculty and our community, The Lakeside School will suspend in-person classes at the end of the day Wednesday, March 18. If your student is experiencing any type of illness, please keep them at home. Absences March 16-18 will be excused and will not count toward attendance, awards, etc. Campus will continue to be closed the week following spring break. Despite the campus closure, we will continue academic operations through a remote learning plan that will be implemented beginning Monday, March 30. Additional information will be emailed to families this week. During the period of closure, there will be no school activities of any kind.
"The AISA is suspending all athletic practices, including but not limited to hitting, weight lifting and conditioning, effective immediately until further notice. Student athletes are not allowed at any of our venues practicing in any capacity.
"We will continue monitoring the COVID-19 situation and any new developments or decisions will be shared as they become available. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding as we work through this process."
The announcement came following the deadline for the Eufaula Tribune for its Midweek issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.