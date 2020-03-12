The Lakeside Chiefs will drop to Class A in football only this fall in the Alabama Independent School Association. Lakeside last played at Class A on the gridiron in 2013 when it was 7-5. Since then, Lakeside has managed just two winning seasons at AA.
Athletic Director/head football coach Josh McConnell was expected to have the Chiefs’ football schedule completed this week.
Lakeside will remain at AA in basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball. The Chiefs were the AA state champs in baseball last year and in boys’ basketball earlier this year.
Abbeville Christian will be at Class A in every sport.
Perhaps the biggest difference in AISA football for Lakeside will be that it no longer has to compete at the same level as recruiting-rich Autauga Academy in Prattville. Also, Chambers Academy of LaFayette, which has won 58 and lost just 7 in the last five seasons, has moved up from Class A to AA.
