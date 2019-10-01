Seaborn crowned Lakeside Homecoming Queen
PHOTO BY TONY DARRIGAN

Sloan Seaborn was crowned Homecoming Queen of The Lakeside School during halftime festivities last Friday at Reeves Field. Pictured are (from left) Lakeside Headmaster Dr. John Mehaffey, Shane Seanborn (father), Sloan Seaborn, and last year’s Homecoming Queen at Lakeside, Claire Railey.

