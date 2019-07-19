WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) today announced that Sealy Smith of Eufaula has completed the U.S. Senate Page Program on Capitol Hill.
During her time as a Senate page in Washington, D.C., Smith was responsible for preparing the chamber for Senate sessions, delivering bills and amendments to the Senate desk, and distributing correspondence and other legislative documents throughout Congress.
“Sealy Smith did an outstanding job during her time in the Senate Page Program,” Senator Shelby said. “Congressional pages have a unique opportunity to experience our nation’s history in the making. Sealy excelled academically, completing a competitive and rigorous curriculum. I am proud of how well she represented both Eufaula and the state of Alabama as a page, and I am confident she will go on to achieve great things.”
Smith, the daughter of Paige and Joel Smith of Eufaula, is a rising junior at The Lakeside School. She is an active member of many organizations at school, serving as the president and previously vice president of the Junior Beta Club, tenth grade class treasurer, Spanish Club events coordinator, Student Government Association historian, and class academic leader. Smith has been recognized for her achievements by receiving the tennis team’s “Leader Award,” third place in her school’s “Voice of Democracy” speech contest, and first place in the science fair. Her interest in politics started when she became involved in her seventh grade civics class.
“Being a part of the United States Senate Page Program was such an incredible experience,” Sealy Smith said. “Representing my state was a tremendous honor. I would like to thank Senator Shelby, his staff, and the Page Program for giving me this opportunity.”
For more than 100 years, studious high school juniors have been sponsored by U.S. Senators to become Congressional pages during a semester of their junior year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.