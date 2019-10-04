Lakeside Chiefs
KYLE MOOTY/TRIBUNE

Lakeside senior Kevin Velez, who played Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz during the school’s Skit Night, gets confetti in his face while the Good Witch (played by Headmaster Dr. John Mehaffey) looks on. The event was the night before the Chiefs’ Homecoming football victory over Abbeville Christian, 38-15. The Senior Class won Skit Night.

