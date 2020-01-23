ANDALUSIA — LBWCC recognizes academic excellence of students named to the Dean’s List each semester. To qualify, students must be a full-time student and maintain a grade point average of 3.5-3.99.
The following individuals were named as recipients of this distinguished recognition for Fall Semester 2019:
Maci Grace Baker of Clayton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.