Leadership Barbour held its opening retreat last weekend at Lakepoint State Park. This year's participants for Leadership Barbour Class XIV include (back row, from left)) Steve Hawkins, Hal Wadsworth, Dexter Glanton, Darby Lane, Patricia Brown, Kim Harris, Donald Brown, Lorelei Coleman, Will Guilford, Chris Mitchell, Timm Soldwish, (front row) Torrance Laney, Jessica Dean, Amanda Dasinger, Beverly Smith, Dana Kierce, Lori Wilkinson, Linda Coogan, and John Brock. Ann Blondheim, Leadership Barbour Director, and Dick Hammond, Leadership on the Move presenter, were not pictured. The group will meet one day per month for the next nine months touring industries, agencies, and organizations involving public safety, local court systems, education, agriculture, and economic development to name a few. Their last class day will involve a visit to Alabama's state capitol as guests of Sen. Billy Beasley.
