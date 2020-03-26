Leadership Barbour Class XIV had its Capitol Day recently. The day was hosted by State Sen. Billy Beasley and included speakers from the Alabama Departments of Mental Health, Medicaid, Finance, Labor, and Human Resources. The class visited the House and Senate galleries and viewed the legislature in session. Senator Beasley arranged tours of the State Capitol and History and Archives and provided them with lunch. Those pictured include Steve Hawkins, Hal Wadsworth, Vicki Brittain, Patricia Brown, Jessica Dean, Darby Laney, Amanda Dasinger, Torrance Laney, Linda Coogan, Dexter Glanton, Lori Wilkinson, Lorelei Coleman, Kim Harris, Timm Soldwish, Beverly Smith, and Chris Mitchell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.